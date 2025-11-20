Tyler, The Creator was announced as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, recognizing the hip-hop visionary’s outstanding impact on both music and culture in 2025.

From Apple’s announcement: Tyler’s output through the end of 2025 reinforced his position as one of the most gifted creatives of his era. Across Apple Music, Tyler had his best year ever in terms of worldwide plays, listeners, and hours listened, with fans around the world logging more than 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025.

As Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, Tyler will receive a physical award that represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music. Each Apple Music Award features Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass, and a machined and anodized aluminum body. In a symbolic gesture, the same chip powering the devices that put over 100 million songs at listeners’ fingertips also sits at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.

