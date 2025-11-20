Apple has announced that the Vision Pro with M5 processor and new Dual Knit Band can be preordered now in Korea and Taiwan. Units are scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 28.

Apple announced the updated spatial computer on October 15. The M5 chip “delivers a leap forward in performance, improved display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and extended battery life,” Apple says.

The upgraded Vision Pro also comes with the soft, cushioned Dual Knit Band to help users achieve an even more comfortable fit, and visionOS 26, which unlocks innovative spatial experiences, including widgets, new Personas, an interactive Jupiter Environment, and new Apple Intelligence features with support for additional languages.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related