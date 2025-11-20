New data from Omdia reveals a strong rebound in the Middle East smartphone market (excluding Turkey) in the third quarter of 2025, with shipments rising 23% year on year to 15.1 million units. And it’s good news for the iPhone.

Omdia says the growth in the region was primarily driven by rising demand in key mass-market segments, where consumers are upgrading from older or entry-level devices to more capable mid-tier 4G and affordable 5G smartphones. Vendors capitalized on this momentum by focusing on value-for-money portfolios and expanding their presence in emerging markets, where affordable 4G models continue to drive high-volume adoption.

Omdia notes that Apple returned to double-digit growth at 14%, following six quarters of uneven performance. Early sell-through of the iPhone 17 series reinforced its premium leadership. Apple now has 9% of the Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone market with sales of 1.4 million iPhones in the third quarter.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related