The Connectivity Standards Alliance, of which Apple is a member, has released Matter 1.5, the latest version of the cross-platform smart home standard.

The CSA says Matter is the “industry–unifying standard that promises reliable, secure connectivity.” Version 1.5 expands the standard with additional high-impact device categories and use cases, including support for cameras, closures, soil sensors, and new energy management capabilities. This update purportedly continues Matter’s mission to simplify smart home development, strengthen interoperability, and create richer, more sustainable connected experiences for consumers and developers alike. According to the CSA here’s what’s new in Matter 1.5:

° Matter 1.5 introduces one of the most anticipated additions to the specification: cameras. Developers can now build and certify cameras that interoperate directly with Matter-enabled ecosystems, without the need for custom APIs or integrations.

° Building on prior releases,1.5 introduces a revamped and unified approach to closures, covering a broad range of devices such as window shades, drapes, awnings, gates, and garage doors.

° Matter 1.5 extends the standard’s reach into new garden and plant-care use cases with support for soil sensors.

° Building on the groundwork laid in earlier versions, Matter 1.5 introduces new capabilities for energy management, enabling devices to exchange standardized information about energy pricing, tariffs, and grid carbon intensity.

° Matter 1.5 adds full support for operation over TCP transport, enabling more efficient and reliable transmission of large data sets.

The Matter 1.5 specification, software development kit, and test tools are now available to Alliance Members.

