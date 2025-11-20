Apple canned the launch of the Apple TV series, “The Savant,” in September, and it’s now done the same with “The Hunt.”

9to5Mac notes that ll references to The Hunt have been scrubbed, including removal of the press release from the Apple TV PR newsroom and the YouTube trailer is now marked private. And the series doesn’t even have a listing into the TV app anymore. It’s unknown why Apple did this.

About ‘The Savant’

“The Savant” was due to premiere on Apple TV on September 26. However, the Jessica Chastain series no longer has a release date. The limited series stars and is executive produced by Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse”). Here’s how it’s described: The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

About ‘The Hunt’

“The Hunt” is French-language thriller from César Award-nominated creator and director Cédric Anger (“Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart”). It was supposed to debut on Apple TV on December 3.

Here’s how the series is described: Franck (Magimel) and his longtime friends enjoy spending their weekends hunting together, but one Sunday, they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck’s friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep the event a secret. Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel (Laurent), but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

