Apple’s annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event will run Friday, November 28 through Monday, December 1 in lots of countries.

These include the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Thailand, and others. During the time period you can get an Apple Gift Card valued at up to $250 when you buy an eligible product.

In the United States, eligible items include iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, Beats headphones and speakers, Apple Pencil Pro, and select Magic Keyboards for iPads.

However, as noted by MacRumors, many of Apple’s newer products are excluded from the offer, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iPad Pro with M5 chip, MacBook Pro with M5 chip, and Vision Pro with M5 chip. Refurbished products are ineligible too, and the offer cannot be combined with educational pricing.

