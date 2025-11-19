I’m disappointed again with Apple CEO Tim Cook. I’ve criticized him for continuing to kowtow to President Donald Trump. Now, according to the New York Times, he’s had dinner with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Salman is the world leader who allegedly ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A dinner with he and Trump was held at the White House with several important folks in attenance.That list includes Cook, alongside X’s Elon Musk, Dell’s Michael Dell, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, AMD’s Lisa Su, Paramount Global chief executive David Ellison, Mary Barra of General Motors, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and FIFA head Gianni Infantino, per the New York Times.

I realize that Cook, as the leader of Apple, has to stay on reasonably good terms with world leaders. But a line should be drawn.

It was bad enough that CEO Tim Cook sucked up by presenting him with a a customized plaque with a 24-karat gold base.

Last month CNN reported that Apple, Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Google, Coinbase, Comcast and Meta are just some of the major companies who have made donations to build President Donald Trump’s proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom, according to the White House. Trump has repeatedly said that work on the ballroom is privately funded by himself and donors and will cost nothing to taxpayers.

And the whole ballroom project is horrible in my opinion. As CNN notes, images of the demolition of the existing East Wing, where the new ballroom will be located, have spurred apoplexy among Trump’s detractors and growing criticism from architectural and preservation groups.

