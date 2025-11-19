The Real Madrid football club is working with Apple to create an immersive documentary due to be released in 2026, club president Florentino Perez has confirmed to The Athletic.

Real Madrid is a professional football (soccer to us Americans) club based in Madrid, Spain, founded in 1902. It is one of the most successful clubs in the world, known for its many domestic and European titles, including a record number of UEFA Champions League wins. The club’s traditional all-white home kit has earned it the nickname Los Blancos, and its home stadium is the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The Real Madrid documentary has been created exclusively for Apple Vision Pro. In September 2023, The Athletic reported that Real Madrid were keen on an Apple sponsorship, following a visit to the club by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The film was recorded during the 1-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League group stage on October 22. Footage was shot from every corner of the Santiago Bernabeu that day, including shots from the changing room and media spaces.

