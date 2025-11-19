LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the US$1,999 UltraFine evo 6K (model 32U990A), the world’s first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

Debuting under LG’s new UltraFine evo brand it’s designed, per LG, professional video editors, graphic designers and other creators working with demanding, data-intensive workflows. It Boasting 6K resolution it’s already earned a CES 2025 Innovation Award and the iF Design Award 2025.

Its 32-inch 6K display boasts a pixel density of 224 PP and is factory-calibrated for consistent color expression with operating systems preferred by creatives, such as macOS. According to LG, the 6K UltraFine evo covers up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and up to 99.5% of Adobe RGB

The ego’s Studio Mode2 offers three display color preset options that adjust subtle variations delivering an elevated viewing experience when paired with Macs. LG claims the 32U990A’s 6K resolution delivers 2.56 times more pixels than a UHD 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) monitor. When two 6K UltraFine evo monitors are set up in a dual configuration, users can achieve a massive workspace with nearly five times the screen real estate of a single UHD 4K monitor. A particular advantage for Thunderbolt based systems, this multi-monitor setup is facilitated via daisy-chaining.

The new monitor also serves as a professional hub with built-in KVM switching and multi-port connectivity. This allows creators to view mobile content in the optimal format while simultaneously working on production tasks.

Offering up to 120Gbps unidirectional data transfer – three times faster than Thunderbolt 4 – the evo supports real-time 4K rendering and rapid transfer of 8K RAW video files. It also has tilt and pivot adjustments.

