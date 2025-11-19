Fandango is offering an “Apple Pay Wednesday” promotion with which you can get $5 off your movie ticket order when you make a purchase today with Apple Pay.

It’s good for any movie paying any day of the week. You’ll need to use the promo code APPLEPAYWED when checking out to get the deal. Here are the redemption instructions:

1. Visit Fandango at Fandango.com or via the Fandango iOS mobile app this coming Wednesday.

2. Select your theater, movie date, time, and ticket quantity.

3. Click “Promo Code”, enter the code APPLEPAYWED, and click “Apply”.

4. Choose Apple Pay as your payment method.

5. Complete your purchase and select how you want to receive your ticket order.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related