Apple TV subscribers will continue to have access to two Friday Night Major League Baseball games for the 2026 to 2028 seasons, reports Major League Baseball.

Apple has offered Friday Night Baseball since 2022, providing a doubleheader with pregame and postgame analysis. Friday Night Baseball is free to ‌Apple TV‌ subscribers.

Apple will have access to Friday night games through 2028 due to a 7-year deal that was established in 2022. The 2026 season will begin on March 25, 2026, with Apple’s first games to air on Friday, March 27.

Other highlights from the MLB announcement:

° The league’s longstanding relationship with ESPN will reach 39 consecutive seasons, NBC will return to regularly airing games on its broadcast network for the first time in a quarter century, and Netflix’s engagement with MLB will expand from documentaries to live baseball event coverage for the first time.

° Sunday Night Baseball will shift from ESPN, where it aired since 1990, to NBCUniversal, which also secured the rights to Sunday Leadoff and the Wild Card Series in the postseason for NBC and Peacock.

° Netflix will now air the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, an Opening Night exclusive and special event games set to include the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams Game and the World Baseball Classic in Japan.

° ESPN will receive a national midweek game package throughout the season while also acquiring the rights to sell MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market streaming service that set a record with 19.4 billion minutes watched in 2025.

