Apple TV productions have garnered six Movies for Grownups Award nominations. The AARP-related awards champion films and TV shows that appeal to the age 50-plus readers and membership of the organization.

“The Studio” is nominated for Best TV Series or Limited Series. “The Lost Bus” is nominated for Best Intergenerational Film. “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” is nominated for Best Documentary.

Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” is nominated for Best Actor (TV). Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’ Hara of “The Studio” are both nominated for Best Actress (TV).

You can the complete list of nominees here. The annual MFG Awards ceremony will take place January 10, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire. Alan Cumming, the Tony- and Emmy-winning host of the “The Traitors,” will return to host. The ceremony, which also will include Adam Sandler receiving the organization’s Career Achievement Award, will be broadcast by PBS’ Great Performances on February 22.

