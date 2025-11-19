A new report reveals which tech companies are generating the most revenue per employee, and Apple ranks third.

Researchers at OnDeck sourced revenue and employee counts from the Forbes 2000 list and then calculated revenue per employee (RPE) to identify the most revenue-efficient big tech companies operating today. RPE is not a perfect metric, as it can overlook the cultural impact and other intangible benefits of strong business health.

However, it is a positive way to measure the benefits of the workforce by focusing on value rather than costs. And RPE also offers meaningful insights into a business’s efficiency over time by comparing figures across the year and over longer periods.

Apple sits among the top 3, with its 164,000 employees generating an annual average of $2,413,171 each. Other key findings from the report:

The U.S. company that generates the most revenue per employee is VICI Properties, whose 27 employees generate an average of $142,592,593 each.

Globally, the employees of Indian mining company Rajesh Exports generate the most revenue each, on average: $307,117,117.

NVIDIA is the big-tech company that makes the most per employee ($4,408,784).

The fast-food company that makes the most per employee is McDonald’s ($172,800).

Methodology

To find out which companies generate the most revenue per employee worldwide and in the U.S., OnDeck sourced revenue and employee count data from every company on the Forbes 2000 list, plus a list of the 50 biggest fast food chains in America. OnDeck is company that offers business term loans and a business line of credit.

