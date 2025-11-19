Apple has announced 45 finalists for this year’s App Store Awards, recognizing the best apps and games across 12 different categories for creating exceptional experiences that inspire users to accomplish more, reimagine their daily workflows, and push creative boundaries.

Each year, the App Store Awards celebrate developers from around the world whose apps are improving people’s lives, and exemplify the very best in technical innovation, user experience, and design. In the coming weeks, App Store Award winners will be announced, selected from this year’s distinguished group of finalists.

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

BandLab, for helping musicians record and mix tracks with a community.

LADDER, for taking the guesswork out of strength training.

Tiimo, for presenting to-dos in a way that feels a bit more calming.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Capybara Go!, for taking players on a quirky idle adventure as a lovable critter.

Pokémon TCG Pocket, for making collecting and playing legendary Pokémon cards even better.

Thronefall, for combining thrilling defense battles with minimalist controls.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Detail, for redefining the content creation workflow.

Graintouch, for bringing the beauty of print art to more creatives.

Structured, for visualizing the busiest days in the form of digestible timelines.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

DREDGE, for delivering a haunting mystery and smooth gameplay to players.

Infinity Nikki, for immersing players in the whimsical world of Miraland.

Prince of Persia Lost Crown, for delivering an epic adventure from start to finish.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Acorn, for being the go-to tool for pro-level photo edits.

Essayist, for taking the stress out of sourcing and formatting academic papers.

Under My Roof, for keeping homeowners organized and prepared.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, for designing a stealthy journey through feudal Japan.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, for captivating players with stunning, futuristic visuals.

Neva, for depicting an emotionally moving tale enhanced with striking imagery.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, for entertaining players through the chaos of a sticky ball.

PGA TOUR Pro Golf, for transporting fans right onto the golf course.

WHAT THE CLASH?, for delivering hundreds of silly but memorable mini games.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists

Camo Studio, for offering creators a more flexible way to livestream and create videos.

D-Day: The Camera Soldier, for pioneering the future of immersive storytelling.

Explore POV, for transporting users through its library of Apple Immersive videos filmed around the world.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists

Fishing Haven, for immersing players seeking a retreat into calm waters.

Gears & Goo, for combining strategic gameplay with endearing characters.

Porta Nubi, for building atmospheric puzzles that make users feel like a light-bending superhero.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

GO Club, for helping users stay active and hydrated.

Pro Camera by Moment, for allowing users to snap pro-level photos directly from their wrist.

Strava, for connecting the global fitness community through performance.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

HBO Max, for streaming must-see series and prioritizing accessibility.

PBS KIDS Video, for giving parents peace of mind with kid-friendly entertainment and educational programs.

Super Farming Boy 4K, for creating a challenging adventure powered by chain reactions and combos.

Cultural Impact Finalists

Finalists in the Cultural Impact category fostered greater understanding and gave users more ways to interact with their communities:

Art of Fauna, for capturing wildlife’s beauty in accessible puzzles.

A Space for the Unbound, for exploring mental health through a touching slice-of-life narrative.

Be My Eyes, for empowering users who are blind or have low vision.

Chants of Sennaar, for celebrating the power of language and connection.

despelote, for creatively crafting culturally grounded gameplay.

Focus Friend, for gamifying focus sessions into enjoyable challenges.

Is This Seat Taken?, for fostering empathy and inclusivity.

Retro, for creating a privacy-friendly social platform that keeps loved ones in the loop.

StoryGraph, for building an inclusive book community.

Venba, for spotlighting cultural cuisine with heartfelt storytelling.

Whoscall, for protecting users against scams.

Yuka, for helping users make conscious choices about what they consume.

