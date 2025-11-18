Klarna, a global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has announced that its flexible payment products are now available when checking out on Apple Pay in Denmark, Spain, Sweden. The launch brings even greater flexibility and transparency to Apple Pay customers in these countries, with Klarna available to eligible users checking out online and in-app with an iPhone or iPad, and in-store on an iPhone.

The expansion builds on successful launches of this feature in the US, UK and Canada, where millions of customers have checked out with Klarna through Apple Pay, said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-founder and CEO of Klarna. Klarna is one of the first buy now, pay later providers to be available on Apple Pay in these countries, he adds. Customers in France will be able to check out with Klarna on Apple Pay in the coming weeks.

Eligible customers can split purchases into three monthly installments, or pay up to 30 days later, always interest-free. Customers can also spread the cost of higher-value items over a longer period, with interest rates starting from 0%.

When paying on Apple Pay, in person, online or in-app, customers select Klarna at checkout, and then tap Pay Later to view their available Klarna products. Customers can then select the installment plan of their choice and complete the seamless payment process through Apple Pay.

Before approval, Klarna applies its underwriting to ensure responsible lending, with no impact on the customer’s credit score, Siemiatkowski said. As with all Apple Pay purchases, when a user pays with a Klarna installment plan with Apple Pay, Apple doesn’t retain any transaction information linked to the user.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related