The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a settlement with Apple Inc. over claims of violations of federal hazardous waste law at a facility located on Scott Boulevard, Santa Clara, California.

As a result of EPA’s action, the company addressed hazardous waste management and air emissions issues and has come into compliance with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

“Hazardous waste regulations serve as critical safeguards for facility workers, communities, and the environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Amy Miller. “EPA’s actions will protect human health and the environment in the community of Santa Clara from the risk of hazardous waste.”

The EPA claims the Apple facility generates hazardous waste regulated under RCRA. In August 2023 and January 2024, EPA conducted inspections of the facility after receiving a tip and complaint from the public. During the inspections and reviews of facility records, EPA inspectors said they identified multiple violations of federal requirements for the management of hazardous waste.

These violations included failure to:

Properly characterize hazardous waste.

Identify land disposal restriction requirements and provide written notification of the restrictions.

Maintain a permit to store hazardous waste for more than 90 days.

Control air emissions from a solvent waste tank.

Properly label and date hazardous waste containers.

Follow hazardous waste container management standards.

Perform and document daily inspections of hazardous waste tanks.

Due to EPA’s action, Apple has updated the characterization and management of solvent waste, installed a device to control air emissions from the solvent tank, and resolved the remaining identified violations. The company will also pay a penalty of US$261,283 to resolve EPA’s claims.

