Apple TV’s “F1 The Movie” is nominated for Favorite Sports Movie at the 28th annual Family Film and TV Awards.

The awards honor family-friendly fare via both current TV and film projects, as well as honors for classic favorites.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on Saturday, December 13, at 8 pm (Eastern).

The Family Film and TV Awards is produced by Associated Television International. The telecast will also be available immediately for Paramount+ Premium subscribers via their local CBS affiliate; Essential-tier subscribers will have access to the special the day after its CBS broadcast.

“Film and television have a wonderful way of bringing families together, whether you’re watching with your children, your grandchildren, or rediscovering stories you’ve loved for years,” said executive producer Laura McKenzie, who also serves as co-chair of the Family Film and TV Awards. “The best storytelling connects generations and reminds us of what truly matters. We’re proud to honor the programs that inspire, entertain, and celebrate family in all its forms.”

