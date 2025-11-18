Apple has released the second public beta of macOS Tahoe 26.2 and the third public betas of iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and watchOS 26.2.

Public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related