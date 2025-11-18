Apple has announced the most popular podcasts of 2025, releasing a set of year-end charts.

The Top Charts of 2025 are localized for audiences around the world, offering a global and regional perspective on the year in podcasting.

Listeners can explore the full collection of 2025 charts now through the end of the year directly on the New tab of the Apple Podcasts app. The 2025 charts provide multiple views into the year’s biggest hits, including:

Top Shows, the most popular podcasts of the year based on listenership.

Top New Shows, the biggest breakout hits that debuted in 2025.

Most Followed Shows, the podcasts that gained the most new followers.

Most Shared Shows, the content listeners shared most often with friends and on social media.

Top Channels, a look at the most popular channels, based on listenership.

You can find the list of the most popular podcasts of 2025 in the U.S. here.

In addition to the data-driven charts, listeners in over 15 markets can discover the Best Shows of 2025, a specially curated collection of standout podcasts that resonated with Apple’s editorial team this year. The celebration of this year’s best shows will culminate with the announcement of the Apple Podcasts Show of the Year, an honor that will be revealed on Thursday, December 4.

About Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts features millions of shows in more than 100 languages. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is away for listeners to support their favorite creators and unlock premium experiences, including early access, extra episodes and ad-free listening. Apple Podcasts is available for free in over 170 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini, CarPlay, iTunes on Windows, Amazon Alexa, and other smart speakers and car systems. More information is available at apple.com/apple-podcasts.

