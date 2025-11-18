Apple has expanded AppleCare+ options for customers in India, including AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone.

“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.”

In addition to new flexible monthly and annual AppleCare+ subscription choices, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone adds coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. Beyond providing extra reassurance in the event that a customer’s iPhone is lost or stolen, the plan offers all the benefits of AppleCare+.

This includes battery replacement service, 24/7 priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts, available at Apple Stores and Apple’s vast network of Apple Authorized Service Providers. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone plans start at INR 799.

Drance says customers can easily view subscription options and purchase coverage for eligible devices directly from the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Whether they choose a flexible monthly or annual AppleCare+ plan, coverage begins immediately. To learn more about AppleCare+ options in India, or to enroll in a plan, visit apple.com/in.

