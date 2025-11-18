China’s smartphone sell-through increased 8% year-over-year (YoY) in October, driven primarily by Apple and support from key Chinese manufacturers, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple accounted for one in every four smartphones sold in China during October, growing 37% YoY, driven by the iPhone 17 series. That’s a milestone hit only once before — in 2022 when Apple had fewer rivals in the premium smartphone segment.

All three iPhone 17 variants saw mid-to-high double-digit growth rates in October compared to the iPhone 16 series, with the base model continuing to grow fastest. This is the best ever start to a December quarter for Apple, notes Counterpoint. Momentum continues to be with Apple moving into November and is in line with the brand hitting its best-ever December quarter.

“There is always some risk, especially with the much-expected Huawei Mate 80 series launching on November 25,” says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Ivan Lam. “But there’s a lot of momentum behind Apple at this point. There is not much tapering to indicate a steep drop off.”

