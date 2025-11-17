Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman: Apple ex-COO Jeff Williams is now officially retired.

° From MacRumors: Fans of new Apple TV series Pluribus can download a chapter of historical (and fictional) romance novel “Bloodsong of Wycaro” from the Apple Books app.

° From 9to5Mac: Missourians and Kansans alike can now virtually navigate the metro area within Kansas City in richer detail, including Apple’s in-street viewing feature.

° From The MacObserver: Apple expands its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max to type G regions, giving iPhone 17 users a fast, compact single-port charging option.

° From ABC27: $320,000 worth of Apple items recovered after being stolen in Cumberland County, PA.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, there are rav reviews about using AirPods Pro 3 for travel and TV watching.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related