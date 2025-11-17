Smartphone sales in Western Europe in the first two weeks of October decreased by 1% year-over-year (YoY), reflecting a still-sluggish economy and muted consumer confidence, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

However, Apple grew 2% YoY, “fueled by a strong start for the iPhone 17 series and the added excitement of the iPhone Air in its line-up,” adds the research group.

“With Apple’s new iPhone launch happening in late September, October is usually a seasonal period for the Western European smartphone market’s growth,” said Counterpoint Research Associate Director Jay Stryjak. “However, based on early October’s weekly sales figures this year, Western Europe’s smartphone sales growth in the month could be slower than expected. The economic situation across the region remains sluggish, with consumer confidence still muted.”

He adds that the new line-up of products, with the addition of the iPhone Air, is raising consumer excitement. The iPhone Air appears to have accounted for about 10% of the iPhone 17 series’ sales during the period.

