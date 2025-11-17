Adidur Chowhury, the designer who introduced the iPhone Air at Apple’s September event left the company to join an AI startup, reports Bloomberg.

The departure “made waves” inside Apple because he was a rising star on the design team, the article adds. Chowdhury joined Apple’s industrial design team in 2019, the year that long-time design guru left the company. And Chowdhury joins a lengthy list of Apple folks who have departed to work on AI projects at other companies.

