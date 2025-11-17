Apple will open a new retail store at the Livat Centre shopping mall in Beijing, China on Saturday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. This will be Apple’s sixth store in the city.

Currently, Apple has 57 stores 57 stores in Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan). To celebrate the new store’s upcoming opening, Apple has shared a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as a special Apple Watch face.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 547 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

