Apple TV is in early development on a series based on the Financial Times/Pushkin podcast “Hot Money: The New Narcos,” reports Deadline.

The series is set to be produced by Eden Productions. Investigated and hosted by Financial Times’ reporter Miles Johnson, “Hot Money: The New Narcos” follows a cocaine super cartel that revolutionized the global drugs market, connecting Ireland’s Kinahan crime family to a mysterious murder in a small town, and a web of drugs, money laundering and state-sponsored assassinations stretching from Dublin to Dubai.

The podcast first dropped in December 2023 and ran for eight episodes, notes Deadline.

