Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of November 10-14.

° Apple is reviewing the future of Apple Fitness+ as it considers a reorganization of the service.

° Apple is working on more satellite-based features for the iPhone.

° OLED displays may be limited to the M6 MacBook Pro and M6 MacBook Max.

° There have been mixed reports on whether the iPhone Air is a hit or a bust. The latest report says it’s a bomb.

° Global iPad sales grew 5.2% annually in the third quarter of 2025.

° Sony’s US$249.99 PSVR2 Sense Controllers are now available at Apple’s online store for use with the Vision Pro.

° Apple has launched Digital ID, a new way for users to create an ID in Apple Wallet using information from their U.S. passport, and present it with the security and privacy of iPhone or Apple Watch.

° An Apple-commissioned study shows that the DMA-forced changes have not resulted in lower Apple App Store prices.

° The iPhone 16e, like the iPhone Air, is also seeing disappointing sales according to the Asia-based leaker “Fixed Digital Focus.”

° Tesla is purportedly working to add support for Apple CarPlay in its vehicles.

° Apple is removing the required paywall for watching Major League Soccer games on Apple TV.

° Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Costco are longtime front-runners in customer satisfaction.

