Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° PDFgear has introduced a new version of its app for iPadOS 26, reimagining how PDFs look and flow on the iPad.

Built on Apple’s Liquid Glass design language, the new version purportedly delivers a fluid, dynamic PDF editing experience. The new PDFgear for iPadOS 26 is now available at PDFgear’s official website and App Store.

° Quext, a smart technology company, has launched NFC-enabled resident key in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet through integration with Schlage mobile access solutions from Allegion. This new feature allows residents to unlock their apartment homes and shared community spaces using their iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android phones and Wear OS devices.

° Boeing has debuted its latest product, Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer (VAPT) at the European Aviation Training Summit. A training platform powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Flight Simulator, the tool is designed to empower pilots and flight training teams with immersive, accessible and customizable tools that elevate pilot learning and readiness. Virtual Airplane is enabled for use on computers and iPad devices for Boeing 737 MAX, with additional Boeing models coming soon.

° T2 Systems, a parking technology company, says that T2 PARCS (Parking Access and Revenue Control System) now supports the ID TECH VP6825 PCI P2PE (Payment Card Industry Point-to-Point Encryption) Validated Payment Solution. Integrating the new ID TECH PCI P2PE solution with T2 PARCS delivers end-to-end encryption, faster processing speeds and mobile payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

