Satechi has introduced the $59.99 OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter – a pocket-sized, all-in-one connectivity hub.

About the size of a hockey puck and lighter than a deck of cards, the latest addition to Satechi’s OntheGo Collection offers seven ports, magnetic attachment for clutter-free setups, and up to 100W pass-through charging. They are HDMI (4K/60Hz), two x USB-A (5Gbps), SD and microSD card readers (up to 104MB/s, up to 2TB), Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C PD (up to 100W pass-through charging).

The Multiport Adapter is engineered for s performance with the iPhone 15/16/17 Pro series. The magnetic base snaps directly to MagSafe-compatible iPhones, while the included 3M Adhesive Ring adds compatibility for tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and non-MagSafe smartphones or cases. A coiled, tangle-free braided USB-C cable wraps around the hub for portability.

