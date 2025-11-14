Gavin O’Connor — director of, among other things, “The Accountant” films, has entered development on “Running,” a new film he’ll direct for Apple Original Films.

The article says little is known about the film, though it’s described as following a running prodigy on the hunt for greatness who uses his gifts to outrun his past and forge his future. The script is by Bill Dubuque, O’Connor’s collaborator on “The Accountant “films.

