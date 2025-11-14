First-month sell-out numbers for the iPhone 17 and Xiaomi 17 series smartphones indicate they were key drivers for both manufacturers’ growth in China.

during their respective first months of availability, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest China Weekly Smartphone Sell-Out Tracker.

Apple and Xiaomi’s overall sell-out numbers saw similar growth profiles, with year-over-year (YoY) sell-out improving 22% and 21%, respectively. Covid-era iPhone buyers have been upgrading devices, keeping momentum strong, especially for the iPhone 17 base and Pro variants, with growth steady even after the Mid-Autumn Festival.

“We have yet to see any tapering past the shopping season in terms of the iPhone 17 and I am attributing this to the upgrade cycle coinciding with Apple delivering a new device that brings great value,” says Senior Counterpoint Analyst Ivan Lam. “It was important for Apple to deliver on it this year to ride the big upgrade cycle from Covid-era buyers, and it has done so in spades.”

