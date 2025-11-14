Apple and OpenAI didn’t get the lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s xAI startup dismissed, reports Bloomberg.

Texas District Judge Mark Pittman said today that Apple and OpenAI will need to continue on with the lawsuit and submit filings arguing their case. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says the lawsuit is ridiculous.

In August the Musk filed a lawsuit in a Texas court against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the companies of colluding to prevent competition in the artificial intelligence industry, notes 9to5Mac.

From the lawsuit: Apple and OpenAI’s exclusive arrangement has made ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot integrated into the iPhone. This means that if iPhone users want to use a generative AI chatbot for key tasks on their devices, they have no choice but to use ChatGPT, even if they would prefer to use more innovative and imaginative products like xAI’s Grok.

As a result of Apple and OpenAI’s exclusive arrangement, ChatGPT is the only generative AI chatbot that benefits from billions of user prompts originating from hundreds of millions of iPhones. This makes it hard for competitors of ChatGPT’s generative AI chatbot and super apps powered by generative AI chatbots to scale and innovate.

Worse still, Apple has taken further steps to protect its monopoly in smartphones and to preference OpenAI by deprioritizing the apps of competing generative AI chatbots and super apps in its App Store rankings, and it has dragged out its App Store app review processes for those competitors.

On October 1, Apple filed a court motion to dismiss Elon Musk’s ridiculous lawsuit claiming the tech giant prevents competition in the AI field.

“The App Store is designed to be fair and free of bias. We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria,” Apple says. “Our goal is to offer safe discovery for users and valuable opportunities for developers, collaborating with many to increase app visibility in rapidly evolving categories.”

