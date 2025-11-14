Apple has released the second public beta of macOS Tahoe 26.2 with the Edge Light feature.

Edge Light can light up the edges of your Mac’s display when you’re on a video call. It allows you to control the thickness and the temperature (blue, neutral, amber) of the edge light.

Public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program website. Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

