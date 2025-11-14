Apple has released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 3 and the AirPods Pro 2.

There are no release notes for the firmware updates. However, Apple says the AirPods Pro 2 and ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ will get expanded support for Live Translation in the European Union in iOS 26.2, which is being beta tested. The firmware updates likely relate to that.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

