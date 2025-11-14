Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:
° Nomad has launched its latest Find My-compatible item tracker, the US$39Tracking Card Pro. Designed to look and feel like a premium credit card, Tracking Card Pro adds Apple Find My tracking to your wallet and lasts up to 16 months on a single charge.
° Kensington has introduce the U.S. patent-pending SD7100T5 EQ Pro 19-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station and EQ Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock Designed for MacBook.
The plug-and-play solutions for Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt™ 4, USB4, and USB 3.2 devices are designed to provide rapid media access and expansion, reliable connectivity, and high-power charging for MacBook M-Series Pro/Max models and high-performance Windows workstations and gaming laptops.
° WaterField Designs has introduced the Neo Sleeve for Apple Magic Keyboard, a protective, neoprene keyboard case, custom-fitted for Apple’s Magic Keyboards in both standard and numeric sizes.
The Neo Sleeve features 4.5mm shock-absorbing neoprene with reinforced cross-stitched seams that stretch for easy keyboard insertion and removal while maintaining a snug fit over time. Pricing ranges from US$29 to $34, depending on what size keyboard you have.
° TORRAS has unveiled what it says its most advanced screen protector: the OrigArmor. Designed specifically for the latest iPhone 17 and 16 series, it’s described as the world’s first anti-reflective screen protector featuring 3D full-coverage curved edges. From November 20 to December 1, shoppers can enjoy 21% off on Amazon and a Black Friday Special Collection at the TORRASLife site:
° NAVEE, which specializes in electric mobility, has rolled out its G5 Series Electric Scooter, featuring the G5, G5 Pro, and G5 Max, designed to deliver a more connected, more stable, and more inspiring commuting experience.
The scooters have Apple Find My integration. Prices start at $549.99 for G5, $599.99 for G5 Pro, and $699.99 for G5 Max. The Max model is now available on NAVEE’s official online store, while other models will be gradually launched on the store and Amazon.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today