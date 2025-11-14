Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° Nomad has launched its latest Find My-compatible item tracker, the US$39Tracking Card Pro. Designed to look and feel like a premium credit card, Tracking Card Pro adds Apple Find My tracking to your wallet and lasts up to 16 months on a single charge.

° Kensington has introduce the U.S. patent-pending SD7100T5 EQ Pro 19-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station and EQ Pro Thunderbolt 5 Dock Designed for MacBook.

The plug-and-play solutions for Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt™ 4, USB4, and USB 3.2 devices are designed to provide rapid media access and expansion, reliable connectivity, and high-power charging for MacBook M-Series Pro/Max models and high-performance Windows workstations and gaming laptops.

° WaterField Designs has introduced the Neo Sleeve for Apple Magic Keyboard, a protective, neoprene keyboard case, custom-fitted for Apple’s Magic Keyboards in both standard and numeric sizes.

The Neo Sleeve features 4.5mm shock-absorbing neoprene with reinforced cross-stitched seams that stretch for easy keyboard insertion and removal while maintaining a snug fit over time. Pricing ranges from US$29 to $34, depending on what size keyboard you have.

° TORRAS has unveiled what it says its most advanced screen protector: the OrigArmor. Designed specifically for the latest iPhone 17 and 16 series, it’s described as the world’s first anti-reflective screen protector featuring 3D full-coverage curved edges. From November 20 to December 1, shoppers can enjoy 21% off on Amazon and a Black Friday Special Collection at the TORRASLife site:

° NAVEE, which specializes in electric mobility, has rolled out its G5 Series Electric Scooter, featuring the G5, G5 Pro, and G5 Max, designed to deliver a more connected, more stable, and more inspiring commuting experience.

The scooters have Apple Find My integration. Prices start at $549.99 for G5, $599.99 for G5 Pro, and $699.99 for G5 Max. The Max model is now available on NAVEE’s official online store, while other models will be gradually launched on the store and Amazon.

