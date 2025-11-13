Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s extended return policy went into effect today for the 2025 holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products sold by Apple online and in its stores, but there are a few exceptions, including most carrier-financed iPhones.

° From AppleInsider: An Apple website has been changed to say M1 Macs don’t support Apple Intelligence, in what is almost certainly a mistake and not a sudden change in device support policy.

° From The MacObserver: Steve Jobs finalized the original Mac calculator design in ten minutes using a visual tool Chris Espinosa built to stop endless revisions.

° From Macworld: The M5 MacBook Pro was supposed to be a modest upgrade, but the performance of the new chip makes for a surprisingly impressive roadmap.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new episode is part 2 of a discussion with Glenn Fleishman that covers maintaining Take Control books, the ripple effects of Liquid Glass, and why public betas shape perceptions. (Part 2)

