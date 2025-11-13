Kurt Russell is returning for season two of Apple TV’s “Monarch,” reports Deadline.

He and his son, Wyatt Russell, play the older and younger version of Army officer Lee Shaw. The Season 1 finale left the fate of older Lee in limbo as he chose to stay behind to fix a malfunction in the portal that would be used to get the crew back to Earth. And as Deadline notes, Lee didn’t make it after falling off the Monarch ship and was sucked into the Hollow Earth as the crew returned. But, obviously, he survives.

Filming for season two began in Queensland, Australia in late July. Amber Midthunder (“Prey”) has joined the cast of the upcoming season in a recurring role. The cast of Season 1 of the series included the Russells, as well as Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, John Goodman, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Midthunder — best known for her starring role in the “Predator” film “Prey” — will appear as Isabel, described as “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman,” according to Variety.

Here’s how season two is described: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

