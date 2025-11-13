Apple TV is developing a New Zealand-set outlaw biker series dubbed “Nomad” starring Jason Momoa (“Chief of War”), reports Deadline.

The drama is co-created by Kurt Russell and Chris Collins of “Sons of Anarchy” fame. They’re co-writing the pilot with Collins set to be the show runner.

Here’s a description of the upcoming series: In the violent underworld of New Zealand’s outlaw bikers, a warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related