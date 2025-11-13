Forget about paying for watching Major League Soccer on Apple TV. Apple is getting rid of the MLS paywall, bringing every game to its streaming service beginning next season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apple and the soccer league say that they will be sunsetting MLS Season Pass, the premium subscription service that had been the home for all MLS games in favor of making every game available to every Apple TV subscriber, the article said.

When Apple and MLS announced their blockbuster 10-year, $2.5 billion deal in 2022, the agreement called for a “broad selection” of games, as well as playoff games, to be available to all Apple TV+ users, but most games were only available through the add-on Season Pass service. The revised agreement, se to be approved by the MLS board of governors today, “will remove that added step, potentially broadening out the fanbase,” says The Hollywood Reporter.

