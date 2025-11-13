Apple has announced the Mini Apps Partner Program for developers. It expands on the App Store’s ongoing support for apps that offer mini apps.

Mini apps are self-contained experiences that are built using web technologies like HTML5 and JavaScript. Apple says this program is designed to help developers who host mini apps grow their business and further the availability of mini apps on the App Store.

Participating developers may benefit from a reduced commission rate of 15% on the sales of qualifying In-App Purchases, according to Apple. To be eligible for this reduced commission rate, participating apps must support certain App Store technologies, including the Declared Age Range API (application programming interface) and the Advanced Commerce API in order to help provide a safe and seamless experience for customers of all ages.

