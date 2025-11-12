SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2 launches December 4 exclusively on Apple Arcade.

About the game

In this Krabby Patty caper, SpongeBob and Plankton must put aside their differences and work together. Their mission: Recover the Krusty Krab’s missing fry cook station, locate Plankton’s mysteriously vanished inventions, and save Bikini Bottom from a devious mastermind whose identity remains just out of reach.

Players can double the fun by playing as both SpongeBob and Plankton, and by teaming up with family or friends in local co-op mode. From the streets of Bikini Bottom, to the dusty trails of Dead Eye Gulch, and the sandy shores of Goo Lagoon, SpongeBob and Plankton will explore vibrant locations true to the hit animated show, solving unique puzzles and battling bizarre bosses along the way.

Apple Arcade is also adding five additional new games in the coming weeks. Real-time multiplayer action-strategy battler Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss for Apple Vision Pro is out tomorrow, November 13. Launching December 4 are the deeply relaxing and satisfying PowerWash Simulator; award-winning roguelite Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition; Subway Surfers+, which brings the world’s most downloaded mobile game — with completely uninterrupted gameplay — to the service; and NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM+, a 3D fighting game based on the massively popular manga and anime series.

Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related