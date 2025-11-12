Apple has launched Digital ID, a new way for users to create an ID in Apple Wallet using information from their U.S. passport, and present it with the security and privacy of iPhone or Apple Watch.

At launch, Digital ID acceptance will roll out first in beta at TSA checkpoints at more than 250 airports in the U.S. for in-person identity verification during domestic travel, with additional Digital ID acceptance use cases to come in the future.

Digital ID gives more people a way to create and present an ID in Apple Wallet even if they don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID. Digital ID isn’t a replacement for a physical passport, and can’t be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport.

The launch follows the capability for users to add an eligible driver’s license and state ID to Apple Wallet. If users don’thave a U.S. passport to create their Digital ID, they can still add an eligible driver’s license to Apple Wallet.

Adding Digital ID to Apple Wallet

Users can create and add a Digital ID to Apple Wallet using a U.S. passport. They start by tapping the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone and then selecting Driver’s License or ID Cards. They then select Digital ID and follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

Users are then asked to use their iPhone to scan the photo page of their physical passport as part of the process. They will also be asked to use their iPhone to read the chip embedded on the back of their passport to ensure the data’s authenticity.

From there, they are asked to take a selfie for verification, and as another security step, they will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process. Upon verification, their Digital ID is added to Wallet.

Using Digital ID in Apple Wallet

To present a Digital ID in person, folks can double-click the side button or Home button to access Apple Wallet and select Digital ID. From there, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader, review the specific information being requested, and use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate.

In the future, users will be able to present their Digital ID at additional select businesses and organizations for identity and age verification in person, in apps, and online.

Presenting Digital ID in a Secure and Private Way

Like all IDs in Apple Wallet, Digital ID takes advantage of the privacy and security features already built into iPhone and Apple Watch to help protect against tampering and theft, according to Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. Digital ID data is encrypted.

When users create a Digital ID, their passport data is stored on the device. Apple cannot see when and where users present their ID, or what data was presented. Biometric authentication using Face ID or Touch ID also ensures that only the owner of the Digital ID can present it.

Only the information needed for a transaction is presented, and the user has the opportunity to review and authorize the information being requested with Face ID or Touch ID before it is shared. Users don’t need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.

Driver’s Licenses and State IDs in Apple Wallet Today

Currently, the ability to add a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet is live in 12 states and Puerto Rico. In the past six months, the feature has come to Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia, and launched internationally for the first time in Japan with My Number Card on iPhone.

For more information on IDs in Apple Wallet, visit learn.wallet.apple/id.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related