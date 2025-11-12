ESR has unveiled new CryoBoost Qi2.2 25W Magnetic Chargers, delivering wired-speed performance and intelligent cooling for iPhone 17 users.

Powered by CryoBoost 2 active cooling, ESR’s proprietary fan design keeps devices up to 6.5°F cooler than fanless chargers for sustained fast charging, according to the folks at ESR. They say highlights from the new lineup include:

CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station (25W) : Winner of the 2025 Red Dot Design Award, this ultra-slim charger (just 15.8 mm when folded) delivers wired-speed power anywhere. It charges your iPhone 17 to 50% in just 25 minutes while cooling quietly and efficiently. Designed for life on the move, it folds flat for travel and unfolds into a fully adjustable stand (0°–75°) for comfortable viewing. Comes with a 50W adapter that’s powerful enough to charge a MacBook.

