Apple has updated Xcode, it’s free developer tool for Apple’s various operating systems, to version 26.11.

It includes Swift 6.2.1 and SDKs for iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, macOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. Xcode 26.1.1 supports on-device debugging in iOS 15 and later, tvOS 15 and later, watchOS 8 and later, and visionOS. Xcode 26.1.1 requires a Mac running macOS Sequoia 15.6 or later.

You can read Apple’s release notes on all that’s new in Xcode 26.1.1 here.

