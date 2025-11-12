As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has released its latest Apple Immersive video format piece for the Vision Pro. It’s a 14-minute documentary about F-18 fighter pilots.

Apple Immersive Video is a storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.

Here’s the description for the latest Apple Immersive film:

Report to the flight deck of the USS Nimitz and strap in with F-18 fighter pilots for a full-throttle ride through the skies.

The film itself has footage that, per 9to5Mac, military aircraft fans will especially appreciate. Flight Ready is out now through the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro.

