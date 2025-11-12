Apple has updated its Invites app. The new version is now available on the App Store and allows guests to tell how many adults and kids they’re bringing to an event.

The update also touts bug fixes and performance improvements. Invites is free and for the iPhone only. Apple Invites helps users “create custom invitations to gather friends and family for any occasion.” With it, users can create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists. iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, and anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.

Apple Invites requires iOS 18 or later. Some features are not available in all regions or in all languages.You can find more details here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related