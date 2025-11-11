Sony’s US$249.99 PSVR2 Sense Controllers are now available at Apple’s online store for use with the Vision Pro.

Apple announced support for the controllers with visionOS 26. Here’s how they’re described:

Now it’s easy to navigate Apple Vision Pro using PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers. Experience responses to your in-game actions, from subtle to intense, with vibration feedback. Reach out and touch the world around you as the controller senses the placement of your fingers with finger touch detection. Charge your PS VR2 Sense controller set and be ready for your next gaming sessions.

The Sony controllers have vibration feedback, finger touch detection, and more. You can order ‘em now, and they’ll be available in Apple Stores next Monday, November 17.

