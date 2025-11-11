Worldwide tablet shipments declined 4.4% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), totaling 38 million units, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Apple maintained its leadership in the market and shipped 13.2 million units and recorded a growth of 5.2% year-over-year in the third quarter. Despite having had a strong 3Q 2024 when the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 models were refreshed that could have resulted in a difficult yearly comparison, a strong performance of 10.9″ iPad shipments made that comparison advantageous, according to IDC.

Apple now has 34.7% of the global tablet market. That compares to 31.6% on sales of 12.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

