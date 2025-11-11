Apple has been granted a patent for a “magnetically attachable game accessory’ for the iPhone and the iPad.

About the patent

As a result of the ubiquity and increasing functionality of electronic devices, they now travel with us wherever we go. They are often used during or in conjunction with many daily activities, either while performing an activity or in a manner that supplements an activity.

In the patent Apple notes that it can be desirable to provide accessories that can improve one or more functionalities of an electronic device, but it can be difficult to attach an accessory to an electronic device. Also some are bulky, adding to the weight of the electronic device.

Apple says that what’s needed are accessories that can improve a specific functionality of an electronic device, can readily attach to an electronic device, can be easy to use, and can have a small and efficient form factor. One such accessory would be a gaming accessory.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Accessories that can improve a specific functionality of an electronic device, can readily attach to an electronic device, can be easy to use, and can have a small and efficient form factor.

“One example can provide a gaming accessory that can improve the game playing functionality of an electronic device, such as a phone, tablet, or other computing device. This gaming accessory can provide a physical interface for controlling game activities on the electronic device such that a screen of the electronic device remains at least largely unobstructed during game play.”

