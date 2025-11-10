Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s long game will result in a safe, secure, and ethical AI ecosystem.

° From Macworld: Apple’s $1 billion Google AI deal will be great for iPhone users. Until it’s not. Apple is making the right move to get Siri back on track, but this is a core technology Apple has to be able to make, not buy.

° From MacRumors: HTX Studio has shared the results from a six-month battery test that compared how fast charging and slow charging can affect battery life over time.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple TV is about to wrap its best year ever, and in the latest Screen International, Eddy Cue and more talk the streamer’s 2026 pipeline, ad-supported plans, film strategy, and more.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s Touch Bar wasn’t a failure. It was a smart idea executed poorly and abandoned too early, leaving behind lessons Apple still ignores.

